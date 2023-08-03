Advertise With Us
Alabama Department of Revenue warns about phone scams

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Revenue is issuing a stark warning to residents across the state about criminals who are hard at work to steal your personal information and your money.

There’s a new scam going around that involves phone calls promising to help you get money back from the state, according to ALDOR.

A recent call reported to ALDOR featured a “salesperson” who referenced a refund “due to economic hardships due to inflation for qualified businesses” that could “cover things from gas, utilities, among other things,” officials said.

The revenue department says this is not a legitimate call. Officials say the department does not work with third parties to provide rebates to taxpayers, nor does it negotiate with tax relief companies. Officials say they work directly with consumers regarding debt collections.

If you get calls that include any of these or other attempts to get your personal information, offer rebates, or force payments, do not give out any information and hang up immediately. Report the incident to the Alabama Department of Revenue at 251-380-3508.

