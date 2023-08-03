Advertise With Us
Hire One

Another hot and muggy day

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for another hot and muggy day on the Gulf Coast! Highs will once again be just under the 100 degree mark so make sure you stay hydrated and stay indoors between noon and 5 p.m. if you can.

Rain chances will stay very isolated so not very many of you will find afternoon rain. The coverage of rain/storms will ease up as we hit the weekend and into next week as the heat dome moves away from us. Expect coverage of storms to move to the 40-50% range this weekend and even into the 60% range to start next week. This will help bring highs back to the low 90s.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 3, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 3, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, August 2 from FOX10 News
More heat
Next weather for Wednesday, August 2 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, August 2 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023
Another hot and sunny day