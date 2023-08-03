MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for another hot and muggy day on the Gulf Coast! Highs will once again be just under the 100 degree mark so make sure you stay hydrated and stay indoors between noon and 5 p.m. if you can.

Rain chances will stay very isolated so not very many of you will find afternoon rain. The coverage of rain/storms will ease up as we hit the weekend and into next week as the heat dome moves away from us. Expect coverage of storms to move to the 40-50% range this weekend and even into the 60% range to start next week. This will help bring highs back to the low 90s.

In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

