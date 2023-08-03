Advertise With Us
Back to school photos 2023

By WALA Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students across parts of the Alabama Gulf Coast are beginning to return to school, and parents are invited to share photographs marking the happy occasion.

Monroe County students are heading back to the classrooms today. Other systems will open school building doors next week.

Submitted photos may be used online and on air by FOX10. Click the “Add Media” button above or click here to submit your pictures. Photos must be approved by FOX10 before they will appear.

Here is a listing of start dates for area school systems.

