Baldwin County adding another public boat ramp thanks to $4.8 million in GOMESA funding

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County continues to expand access to public waterways by adding another new boat launch. This time, it’s on the county’s west side on the Bon Secour River and will be built using GOMESA funds approved this year.

Tucked away on County Road 6 is a beautiful riverfront property that will soon be home to Baldwin County’s newest boat launch. The 16-acre parcel on the Bon Secour River was purchased by the county in 2021 for $2 million dollars with that intent. With the approval of $4.8 million more in GOMESA funds, it can now happen.

Baldwin County will turn 16 acres fronting Bon Secour River on County Road 6 in to a public access boat launch (Hal Scheurich)

“It’s something that, you know, for many years we’ve been trying to improve our boating access points. You know, this all got started with Live Oak Landing many years ago. That’s where this all got started at,” said Baldwin County Commission chairman, Skip Gruber.

The county hopes to have Corps permitting and put the project out for bid by early next year. The facility will consist of two boat ramps with mooring piers, a kayak launch, parking for 69 trucks with trailers, 26 passenger vehicle spaces, restrooms, fishing piers and walking trails. The launch will be the only one on the Bon Secour River and county officials say it’s an area where it’s greatly needed.

“There was nothing in that area along the western side, you know unless you got over to the eastern shore. There was nothing in between there that the county had. None whatsoever so we said we need something over there in that area to kind of help those folks as well,” Gruber explained.

Right across the street from the park entrance is Gulf Coast RV Park. They have some concern over increased traffic but said the benefits that will come with the launch far outweigh the concern.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad. I mean, it’s Gulf Shores. I mean, that’s how it is. There’s a lot of people trying to get on this island,” said Jonathan Childers with Gulf Coast RV who said he’s looking forward to using the park. “I do like fishing. I like getting out there in the peace and quiet and just throwing my rod in and waiting, so that’s the best part to me.”

Once the project is finished, it will be the 11th county-owned boat ramp in the Baldwin County. Officials hope to see it open in early 2025.

