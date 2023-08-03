Baldwin County schools crack down on vaping amid surge of drug-laced vapes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bells will soon be ringing in Baldwin County next week for the first day of school.

Baldwin County Administrators and law enforcement officers are warning students and parents that they’re cracking down on vaping.

In fact, Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says every vape and substance confiscated in Spanish Fort schools will be tested. Chief Barber says it’s becoming more common for vapes to be laced with deadly drugs like fentanyl.

“Unfortunately, it’s very popular with our youth. They’re not supposed to have them. You know it’s 21 and older to have a vape. But for whatever reason it’s in their hands quite often,” said Chief Barber.

Chief Barber says vapes can contain more than what meets the eye.

“Now we’re seeing that the vapes are coming with a lot more than just nicotine in them,” said Chief Barber. “It’s liquid so you really don’t know when you see that vape what exactly is in that liquid. Liquid THC is being used in vapes, also what’s more disturbing to us- more dangerous narcotics like fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth.”

That’s why all Spanish Fort school resource officers will have testing kits on hand- but vape isn’t the only thing on their radar.

“We see them in other forms- gummies, other snacks that look like traditional snacks that are now laced with various narcotics. The difference from last year to this year is that we went from a case-by-case basis on testing different items that were found to anything that’s found that looks suspicious. All vapes will be tested,” explained Chief Barber.

BCPSS Assistant Superintendent Joe Sharp oversees high schools and middle schools across the county.

He says drug and vape use is a growing problem he wants to mitigate.

“Ever since we started our campaign last fall to involve our parents and partner with our law enforcement to increase awareness with fentanyl in our communities, now we’ve seen that vapes have increased and with THC being injected in these vapes now, it’s time for us to take a stronger stance.”

“Any vape or any drug that is through the use of our SROs is a criminal charge. We are moving to an expulsion process for those students,” he added.

In fact, vape detectors are slowly being installed in all Baldwin County schools.

“We have installed some vape detection devices in our bathrooms. It’s the same places kids are going- the bathrooms, behind the schools. Having those vape detectors in the bathrooms is helping our administrators know what’s going on,” stated Sharp.

Fairhope and Daphne Police Departments already test all of the vapes confiscated in schools.

Fairhope’s Lt. Shane Nolte says any student caught with a vape is automatically ticketed. Lt. Nolte says police issued 47 vape citations in Fairhope schools last year.

While schools vary in the way they handle drugs and vape, Chief Barber is taking a firm stance.

“We don’t want to be harsh on our kids, but we’ve taken a stance from a law enforcement perspective that if they’re caught with any narcotics on campus, zero tolerance. They will be going to jail or if they’re a juvenile, there’s a different system for that. But they will enter the criminal justice system one way or another.” said Chief Barber.

Baldwin County schools are also taking absenteeism more seriously this year. Students will lose the chance to attend prom and other school events if they have unexcused absences.

