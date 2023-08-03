Dangerous heat to continue

(WALA) - Heat and storms will be the main topics of discussion as we head into this weekend. Moisture levels are expected to increase over the next day or so, leading to scattered showers and storms throughout the weekend. The added moisture in the air will also increase the heat index values, which could reach well above 100 degrees. It is likely that excessive heat warnings will be issued on Friday and Saturday. Looking ahead, the heat dome that has been in control for the past week will migrate west, helping to increase rain coverage next week.

TOMORROW:

Dangerous heat is expected on Friday, with heat indices around 110 to 113 degrees possible. This means that outdoor plans may need to be altered to allow for more opportunities to cool down. The hottest part of the day will be in the afternoon, but even in the morning hours it will feel extremely muggy. Be sure to stay hydrated!

Later in the afternoon on Friday, we may see some scattered storms, possibly in the form of a line or cluster, that will develop and move into our area. These storms have the potential to be strong and may produce some gusty winds. There is a low-end threat for damaging winds on Friday. Any storms that form should dissipate in the overnight hours.

WEEKEND:

Moisture returns to the area this weekend, allowing for a notable coverage of afternoon showers and storms. This may help with the heat issues that we are expecting in the coming days by providing some cooling rain. The bottom line for this weekend is to have your umbrella ready in the afternoon and evening hours.

BEACHES:

There is a chance that our area beaches may see a shower or thunderstorm in the coming days, but the water conditions are still looking good. There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

