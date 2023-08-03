Day one of Mobile Media Days featuring the Saraland Spartans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Day one of Mobile Media Days got underway today. We’ve got some first year head coaches, veteran coaches, well known superstars and some players expected to have breakout seasons. And the consensus among all teams? Well, they’re ready. And first, we’re going to highlight our reigning 6A State Champs.

Saraland Head Coach Jeff Kelly was at the mic this morning to talk everything Spartan football.

Saraland will open up their season at Spartan Stadium against Tennessee powerhouse Lipscomb Academy on August 25, a game that will be televised on ESPN.

The Spartans went 14-1 in 2022 to win the school’s first football state title. Their only loss? To 6A rival Theodore.

The Spartans are stacked with talent on offense this season and it all starts with junior wide receiver Ryan Williams.

The reigning Alabama Mr. Football hauled in 88 passes for over 1,600 yards and 24 touchdowns while also announcing his commitment to Alabama and Nick Saban during his sophomore season.

Williams is looking to bring that same energy into his junior season.

“No matter the numbers, I’m going to do what it takes to win 15″

For local sports fans, the greatest time of year is on the horizon. Pretty soon cars will be filling up parking lots at the local high school stadiums with fans filing in to cheer on their favorite team.

Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on August 25.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.