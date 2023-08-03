EPA objects to Alabama Power plan to store toxic coal ash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday objected to an Alabama Power plan, approved by state regulators, to cap a polluting byproduct of the utility’s coal power plant in Mobile County.

The EPA issued what is known as a “proposed denial” of a permit program created by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. It kicks off a 60-day public comment period.

After that, the EPA will issue a final ruling that could force Alabama Power and the state to go back to the drawing board on what to do about some 21 million tons of coal ash that has built up over the decades at the Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks.

“Exposure to coal ash can lead to serious health concerns like cancer if the ash isn’t managed appropriately,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a prepared statement. “Low-income and underserved communities are especially vulnerable to coal ash in waterways, groundwater, drinking water, and in the air. This is why EPA works closely with states to ensure coal ash is disposed of safely, so that water sources remain free of this pollution and communities are protected from contamination.”

Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas told FOX10 News that the utility is “evaluating and reviewing the new ruling at this time.”

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management spokeswoman Lynn Battle defended the program.

“The permits issued by ADEM for the closure of coal ash impoundments and the remediation of groundwater around the impoundments meet all state and federal requirements and are protective of human health and the environment,” she said in the statement. “This action by EPA is not unexpected since EPA is currently defending multiple lawsuits related to the same issues cited as the basis for the proposed denial of ADEM’s program that cleans up coal ash impoundments in Alabama.”

Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal. It is rich in heavy metals, such was mercury, cadmium, chromium and arsenic. Alabama Power has been storing its coal ash in an uncovered retention pond. The controversial practice long has been a target of environmentalists, and Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit in September to try to block it.

“They’re known to be polluting the groundwater there and into the river, based on Alabama Power’s own federally required monitoring,” said Cade Kistler, who holds the title baykeeper for the organization. “So they want to leave them there and cover ‘em up, where they’ll continue to leak into the groundwater and the river and potentially pose the risk of a spill.”

The company is in the process of draining the water. Under the ADEM permit, it planned to secure the pollutants under a tarp covered by engineered turf.

Kistler said the EPA’s ruling on Thursday indicates that federal regulators agree with Baykeeper that the state’s plan does not meet federal standards.

“We’ve been arguing this all along,” he said. “We came to those permit hearings and told them that you know, this is not going to be protective of our waterways.”

Kistler said his organization has pushed for Alabama Power to ship its coal ash to secure landfills. He said across the Southeast, other utilities are removing some 250 million tons of coal ash from unlined pits near waterways, with some getting recycled into concrete.

“Follow the lead of these other utilities throughout the Southeast,” he said.

The public will have several opportunities to weigh in on the issue. A daylong public hearing is set for Sept. 20 in Montgomery. People can register to speak here. The agency will hold an online public hearing on Sept. 27. People can register here.

