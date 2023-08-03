Fall enrollment and ballet workshops at Dance Without Limits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dance Without Limits is a local group with the mission of improving the lives of people with special needs through the power of dance.

They are currently holding a special needs ballet workshop and enrolling students for the fall.

“During the summer we have more mini workshops and camps just to keep people involved and this year we had the ladies from Classical Ballet come out and they have been performing for the girls,” Kerrie Benson, Founder of Dance Without Limits Foundation said. “They all get a tutu, you know, it’s very authentic. You know, we’ve got real floors, real mirrors, we have ballet bars, we do it just like a normal ballet class except we just have a few that need, you know, some accommodations to participate.”

Benson says they work with all ages and also accommodate those who may not be able to walk or sit on their own.

“Everybody is paired up with a partner and they just assist them through the class,” Benson said. “There’s all kinds of things to choose from, hip hop, ballet, tap, musical theater, we have a cheerleading team that goes to the special Olympics, you know, anything that they can be involved in, we try to offer it to everyone.”

For more details on fall enrollment or to volunteer, you can sign up HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.