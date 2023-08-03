Governor Ivey awards $1.2M to install electric vehicle charging stations at 5 sites

PEHNIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.2 million to provide charging stations for electric vehicles at five locations in Alabama.

The grants are awarded to help Alabama be ready as more electric vehicles are purchased, and travel the state highways.

“As more electric cars and trucks, including many models produced by Alabama car manufacturers, make their way onto Alabama roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Ivey said. “Our goal is to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located not only along the interstate system, but on other major highway arteries throughout the state.”

Funds for all the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature under the state Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program. The grants target well-traveled highway systems away from the interstates or busy locations. Most of the latest awards are in locations along Alabama’s highway system on the state’s eastern corridor.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

“These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located along heavily traveled roads to give motorists alternative routes to the interstate system if they wish,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”

Those awarded grants and their locations are:

Gadsden

$180,965 to Ira Phillips Inc. to install two charging stations at the city of Gadsden parking lot (next to the Museum of Art/Center for Cultural Arts), 515 Broad St.

Wedowee

$180,424 awarded to Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 1308 Main Street (U.S. Highway 431.)

Phenix City

$263,511 awarded to Catcard LLC to install a two-bay charging area at Burger King, 1135 E. U.S. 280 Bypass.

Montgomery (County)

$461,700 to the Montgomery County Commission to install eight charging stations at Montgomery Whitewater, 1100 Maxwell Boulevard in the city of Montgomery.

Dothan

$118,974 awarded to the city of Dothan to install two charging station at James Oates Park, 798 Campbellton Highway.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.