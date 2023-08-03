The Haunted Book Shop hosting Romance Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Calling all Romance book lovers, a fun event featuring multiple book authors is coming up in Downtown Mobile. Angela Trigg, the owner of the Haunted Book Shop, joined us on Studio10 to talk about what you can expect.

If you’re a fan of romance novels, or looking for a new find, the folks at the Haunted Book Store are here to help. So mark your calendar for August 19th, 2023! Join best-selling romance authors Manda Collins, Cynthia Eden, and Katie Reus at the Haunted Book Shop to celebrate Bookstore Romance Day. Shop local pop-up shops, get a free gift with the purchase of $10 or more of romance books, and more. The event will take place all day (11 AM to 8 PM), but the authors will only be there from 3 to 5 PM.

About the Haunted Book Shop:

The Haunted Book Shop is a new and used independent bookstore in downtown Mobile, Alabama, specializing in genre fiction, writing craft, and local history. It has a large children’s section with a reading tent and a friendly cat named Mr. Bingley. The store offers literary gifts and hosts author events. The cozy and inviting atmosphere encourages browsing, and the knowledgeable staff is always ready to offer recommendations or help customers find a specific book. The store’s philosophy is to provide an immersive and enjoyable experience and a “judgment-free zone.” The Haunted Book Shop is a must-visit destination for book lovers in the Mobile community.

You can find more information on their website.

