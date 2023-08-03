Highs hitting the upper 90s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs expected to soar into the mid-to-upper 90s! High humidity however will have us feeling hotter, likely in the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Gulf Coast, with feels-like temperatures expected to possibly be as high as 110 degrees. Take it easy if spending time outdoors today. We will stay mostly sunny today, but a stray sprinkle is possible.

Overnight we will stay mild and quiet, with temperatures only falling in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will once again warm up into the mid-to-upper 90s with heat indices feeling even more hot. We are under an Excessive Heat Watch for tomorrow. Afternoon thunderstorm chances return and will be random in nature. Chances are at 30% for Friday.

As we approach closer to the weekend, our summertime pattern will continue.

If heading to the local beaches, rip current risks remain low through Sunday. As always, still, be cautious of beach conditions and know what beach you are located on and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Tracking the tropics, things are quiet with no new development expected for the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great day!

