iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Shelby Mitchell gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

S’MORES ON THE SHORE- Thurs 6pm, Gulf Place, Gulf Shores

Celebrate the end of summer with the City of Gulf Shores! This family-friendly event will include free s’mores packets, a live DJ and a balloon artist on site. Families are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs, and friends and relax on the beautiful, white sand of the Gulf Shores Public Beach. CLICK HERE

25TH ANNUAL JENNIFER CLAIRE MOORE FOUNDATION PROFESSIONAL RODEO- Thurs/Fri/Sat 5:30pm (gates open); 6pm-8pm (Kid’s Zone); 8pm (Rodeo), Robertsdale Arena

For its commemorative year, the Professional Cowboy Association event will be relocated to the Robertsdale Arena to accommodate the anticipated larger crowds. It will feature 8 nightly events, including Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Bull Riding. Proceeds will aid the nonprofit organization in its continued efforts to provide programs, services, and resources within Baldwin County communities and schools, fostering the social and emotional well-being of the area’s youth. CLICK HERE

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: “THE SANDLOT”- Fri at sunset, Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach

All movies are free to the public and will start at sunset on a giant inflatable outdoor movie screen in front of the Gulfside Pavilion stage, weather permitting. CLICK HERE

FAIRHOPE FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, various venues, downtown Fairhope

The event is free and open to the public. Shops and art galleries are open between 6pm and 8pm. Stroll the streets of downtown Fairhope and enjoy special activities and live music. Check out the new exhibit at the Eastern Shore Art Center, “4th Annual ArtSquared Online Auction & Exhibit.”

24 Participating Artists have each created 12″ x 12″ works. All proceeds go towards future ESAC programming! CLICK HERE

FLORA-BAMA COMBAT DIVER 5K RUN/WALK- Sat 7:30am, Flora-Bama Beach, Perdido Key

This run is 100% on the sand! The race is open to everyone, so come join us on the sand to raise some money for our combat divers. CLICK HERE

