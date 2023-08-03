Mid-day coyote sighting in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A coyote sighting in the Gulf Shores in the middle of the day at a very busy intersection. It happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. FOX 10′s Hal Scheurich one of the people who saw the wild animal – making him do a double take.

“Almost immediately – I noticed an animal on the side of the road. It just kind of got my attention – if it was dog, a fox – and pretty quickly I realized that’s a coyote and a pretty big one really,” recalled Hal.

It was enough for Hal to not only pull over and stop – but get his camera out – only to find the coyote had retreated back to the nearby woods.

“Little disappointed – but I thought let me sit here for a second maybe it will come back out – and sure enough it did went right back across the grassy ditch out the other side and right up on the highway… really looking like it wanted to cross Highway 59. That’s of course six lanes of traffic. I watched it do that like three or four times,” said Hal.

Locals – Joan and George Lowman – were surprised at the coyote’s size – but not that it was running among us.

“I just thinks that’s amazing – I know animals are just running wild there’s so much construction around us – and they don’t have anywhere to go. And this early this time of the day and to see one that big – just roaming around is amazing. But they’ve gotta find somewhere to go,” said Joan.

And there’s a number of reason why this coyote could be on the move. According to Marriane Hudson with Alabama Wildlife & Fisheries – coyotes travel during all times of the day – not just at night, especially if they are hungry or have been spooked from their resting sight.

For Hal – the encounter – peaked his interested enough to show the video.

“I don’t know what was going on for it on the other side of the road but it certainly wanted to get there – but I think wisely thought better of it,” said Hal. “We see and Baldwin County is very rural – so it’s not surprising that coyotes are out and about – but just the whole set of circumstances – was strange.”

