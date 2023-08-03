Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County rabies clinics planned in August for dogs, cats and ferrets

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics.

Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during Saturdays in August across Mobile County:

• Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• Aug. 12, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howells Ferry Road in Mobile

• Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Pine Air Baptist Church, 10341 Highway 188 in Grand Bay

• Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Prichard Animal Shelter, 2404 Rebel Road

These events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. The MCHD’s rabies officer provided 109 vaccinations (97 dogs and 12 cats) during July, according to the health department.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

The MCHD’s rabies officer vaccinated 1,537 household pets (1,247 dogs and 290 cats) in 2022, according to the health department.

A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/rabiesquarantinefactsheet.pdf.

Mobile County rabies clinics planned in August for dogs, cats and ferrets
Mobile County rabies clinics planned in August for dogs, cats and ferrets(Mobile County Health Department)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Back to school photos 2023
She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is...
UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Hal Scheurich spotted this coyote near intersection of Highway 59 & County Road 6 in Baldwin...
Mid-day coyote sighting in Gulf Shores