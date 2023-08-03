Mobile County rabies clinics planned in August for dogs, cats and ferrets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics.

Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during Saturdays in August across Mobile County:

• Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• Aug. 12, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howells Ferry Road in Mobile

• Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Pine Air Baptist Church, 10341 Highway 188 in Grand Bay

• Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Prichard Animal Shelter, 2404 Rebel Road

These events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. The MCHD’s rabies officer provided 109 vaccinations (97 dogs and 12 cats) during July, according to the health department.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

The MCHD’s rabies officer vaccinated 1,537 household pets (1,247 dogs and 290 cats) in 2022, according to the health department.

A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/rabiesquarantinefactsheet.pdf.

