Mobile Parks & Rec breaks down August events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Marissa Pritchard, the Events Coordinator, with the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department, joined us on Studio10 to talk about some fun events coming up in August.

Loda ArtWalk - Fashion

Taking place on Friday, August 11th from 6 to 9 PM in Downtown Mobile. There will be a fashion showcase, a kids’ corner with free DIY designs, and plenty of vendors. Loda ArtWalk takes place in Downtown Mobile the second Friday of every month.

Friday Night Live

On Friday, August 25th from 6 to 10 PM head to the Medal of Honor Park for another fun event. This will be a free, family-friendly evening featuring live rock and reggae music. Pack some food and drinks before coming out, and enjoy a picnic under the stars while rocking out to some great music. There will be performances by the Rock Mob Band and the Ambush Reggae Band along with DJ WizKid.

Mayor’s Cup

Presented by the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department and the Teen Advisory Board (T.A.B.), the Mayor’s Cup will be taking place on Saturday, August 19th from 12:30 PM to 5 PM. It will be taking place at Herndon-Sage Park, and this event will be free. This will be a Youth Athletics Showcase, with kickball, basketball, flag football, an obstacle course, and water fights. There will also be a live DJ, a fun truck, and more.

You can find more information about all of the events taking place on their website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.