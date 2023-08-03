Advertise With Us
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

The design includes a recreational center, community green space, businesses, and amphitheater along the waterfront.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - New developments are in the works for downtown Moss Point.

The Riverfront Community Center will be demolished as part of the city’s revitalization plans.

The Moss Point Redevelopment Authority is leading the 10-million-dollar project and is aiming to begin construction when details are finalized.

The vision of a new center was developed after Hurricane Katrina by an urban planning firm.

Main Street hired Retail Strategies to take that plan to implementation.

The design includes a recreational center, community green space, businesses, and an amphitheater along the waterfront.

“This is one of the most valuable pieces of real estate that we have in the city, so we best want to utilize not just for our citizens and the children. We want to give and ensure that they have better,” said Aritt Davis, with the Moss Point Redeveloping Authority and Planning Commission.

“The plans are with the money that was received from the legislature to begin the infrastructure development that will enable the development of this new mixed-use vision to take place,” said Sue Wright, Executive Director if Moss Point.

The Moss Point Redeveloping Authority says a completion date for the waterfront development is not set at this time.

