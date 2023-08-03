Advertise With Us
MPD investigating shooting at Piggly Wiggly on St. Stephens Road

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the St. Stephens Road Piggly Wiggly on Thursday, Aug 3.

Police said they responded to the location at 2:49 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said all subjects involved had fled, but they were able to identify an adult male victim and a male juvenile victim who suffered injuries.

The adult victim arrived at University Hospital by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury while the juvenile victim was brought to the hospital in a separate personal vehicle with a gunshot wound, according to MPD.

Authorities said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

