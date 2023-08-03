Pentagon: Sen. Tuberville’s hold on 300+ military promotions creates national security risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 300 high-ranking military promotions are stalled in the U.S. Senate as lawmakers recess for the month of August.

Alabama’s Senator Tommy Tuberville is at the heart of the holdup.

In an unprecedented move, Tuberville’s maintained a blanket hold on all U.S. military promotions that require Senate approval since February, with no end in sight.

He’s using the hold as leverage to attempt to force the Department of Defense to rescind a new policy that covers travel expenses for members of the military seeking elective abortions, who are stationed in states with restrictive reproductive laws.

“If I thought it was having a small part of an effect on national security I wouldn’t be doing this,” Tuberville stated. “I’m a military man.”

The Department of Defense sharply denied that notion in an exclusive interview with WBRC.

“These holds are already having an incredible impact,” stated Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary. “They have an impact on our military readiness, our national security and our military families.”

Until now, approving military nominations in the Senate has rarely gained attention and retained bipartisan support.

As a result, the U.S. is without a Senate-confirmed commandant of the Marine Corps for the first time since 1910. The person in line for promotion is currently serving in an acting capacity.

“He is literally doing the job that two people should be doing right now, just imagine that has a ripple effect all through the service all the way down to our junior officers,” Singh added.

The Army’s Chief of Staff and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are both scheduled to retire in the coming weeks.

“When you have a three star [general] that is retiring and there’s no one to replace him or her and you have a one star in an acting capacity meeting with an ally or a partner nation who has a three star equivalent general, it’s just it’s not the same,” Singh stated.

The Pentagon says the holds are impacting military families, particularly with school-age children. Most military members who are promoted move their families during the summer in order to settle in before a new school year.

“Right now we already have families who have disenrolled their kids from school but are in a state of limbo because they don’t know when their spouse will be confirmed by the Senate,” explained Singh. “And therefore should they stay in school where they are currently based or should they pay out of pocket to move to the next place that their spouse will be stationed and enroll their kids in school without their spouse moving with them?”

Tuberville isn’t buying it, he says the ball is in their court.

“If they would move their illegal policy for abortion back the way it was and let’s vote on it on the floor,” Tuberville responded during a weekly press call. “It’d be very simple, very easy. We can do that today and whether it passes or doesn’t pass doesn’t make any difference, I would drop my holds.”

The DOD is also doubling down.

“We’re certainly not negotiating or changing our policy,” Singh affirmed.

Tuberville believes the new DOD policy that reimburses military members’ travel expenses for elective abortions and reproductive health care violates the Hyde Amendment, which only allows federal dollars to be used to cover abortions if it impacts the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest.

The new DOD travel policy was drafted after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Military members and their dependents can apply for travel reimbursement if they’re stationed in a state without necessary reproductive health care ranging from elective abortions to in vitro fertilization. The policy only involves non-covered reproductive health care.

“They don’t get to pick where their next assignment is and oftentimes our service members are in states now that have implemented very restrictive reproductive health laws,” Singh replied.

According to the Pentagon, if this hold continues through the end of the year, it would stall more than 650 nominations. Tuberville says the Senate can still vote in regular order by taking up one nomination at a time, which could take months.

Largely, the Pentagon says it’s concerned if the hold lasts months longer, it could prompt retirements from junior to mid-level officers.

“You could actually see a hollowing out of our military and that is incredibly problematic in terms of our national security and also our readiness, and that’s something that we’ve expressed to the Senator.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.