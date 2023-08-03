Pinching pennies at the gas pump

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising gas prices have many struggling to pay at the pump locally and nationwide.

According to AAA, the national average is up 25 cents from one month ago and may continue to climb.

“I don’t think there’s a justification for it,” said one man at the pump. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Some people said the jump seems to have happened overnight.

“Overnight and the past couple of days, it’s jumped up,” said William Poates, a motorcyclist at the pump. “It’s getting harder every day.”

Though Alabama is still one of the cheapest states. According to AAA, Mississippi has the lowest average at $3.29 and Alabama is $3.40. The highest is California at $5.

One California native said these Alabama prices are a bit of a relief to him.

“I’m from California,” he said. “I retired here, and gas prices there are $4.79 for regular. In Pasadena, it’s seven and eight dollars. Yeah, you see the difference.”

While others are finding a different mode of transportation to pinch some pennies.

“I’m trying to save money,” said Poates. “I do have a vehicle at the house, but I barely drive it because it makes more sense to drive this to work. Compared to a truck, you save way more on a bike.”

Though today’s prices are still much lower than this time last year. In June of 2022, the national average was roughly $5 per gallon.

To save on gas, AAA suggested staying on top of your tire pressure, using cruise control, and removing unneeded items in your trunk to cut down on weight.

