Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prichard PD makes arrest in alleged rape at Star Motel

Willie Ervin
Willie Ervin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested a 46-year-old Mobile man in connection with an alleged rape at a local motel.

According to Prichard PD, the suspect, Willie Ervin, was identified by the victim through a photo line-up.

Police said the alleged incident took place Saturday at the Star Motel. Authorities said Ervin forced his way into someone’s room, physically assaulted the victim with a pistol and then raped her.

Ervin was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, jail records show. His bond hearing is set for Friday.

Authorities say Ervin forced his way into someone’s room, physically assaulted the victim with a pistol and then raped the victim.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman
Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigns
Cuts for Kids Kick-Off Community Party at Remington College in Mobile
Remington College Mobile campus hosting back-to-school giveaway
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore