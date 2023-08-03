Prichard PD makes arrest in alleged rape at Star Motel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested a 46-year-old Mobile man in connection with an alleged rape at a local motel.

According to Prichard PD, the suspect, Willie Ervin, was identified by the victim through a photo line-up.

Police said the alleged incident took place Saturday at the Star Motel. Authorities said Ervin forced his way into someone’s room, physically assaulted the victim with a pistol and then raped her.

Ervin was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, jail records show. His bond hearing is set for Friday.

