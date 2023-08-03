Recipe: Hawaiian Chicken & Beef Kabobs

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 large yellow onions, cut into 1-inch pieces

36 button mushrooms

4 green zucchini, cut into 1/2 –inch slices

2lbs beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch pieces

2lbs skinless, boneless, chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large pineapple, skinned, center cut cut out and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup teriyaki sauce

12 wooden skeweres

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Thread pieces on each skewer in this order: green bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom, red bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom.

3. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

4. Combine barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce and mix well, then brush each side with the sauce, covering completely.

5. Wrap each skewer in aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes to precook, then remove from oven and unwrap skewers.

6. Place unwrapped skewers on preheated outdoor grill, and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, around 7-10 minutes per side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.