Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Hawaiian Chicken & Beef Kabobs

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 large yellow onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 36 button mushrooms
  • 4 green zucchini, cut into 1/2 –inch slices
  • 2lbs beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2lbs skinless, boneless, chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large pineapple, skinned, center cut cut out and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 cup teriyaki sauce
  • 12 wooden skeweres
  • Heavy-duty aluminum foil

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. Thread pieces on each skewer in this order: green bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom, red bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom.

3. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

4. Combine barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce and mix well, then brush each side with the sauce, covering completely.

5. Wrap each skewer in aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes to precook, then remove from oven and unwrap skewers.

6. Place unwrapped skewers on preheated outdoor grill, and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, around 7-10 minutes per side.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

Dance Without Limits
Fall enrollment and ballet workshops at Dance Without Limits
Fun events in August
Mobile Parks & Rec breaks down August events
Bookstore Romance Day
The Haunted Book Shop hosting Romance Day
Summer hairstyle ideas
Summer Hairstyles