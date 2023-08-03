Recipe: Hawaiian Chicken & Beef Kabobs
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 red bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 3 large yellow onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 36 button mushrooms
- 4 green zucchini, cut into 1/2 –inch slices
- 2lbs beef tenderloin, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2lbs skinless, boneless, chicken breast halves, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 large pineapple, skinned, center cut cut out and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 cup teriyaki sauce
- 12 wooden skeweres
- Heavy-duty aluminum foil
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. Thread pieces on each skewer in this order: green bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom, red bell pepper, onion, chicken, pineapple, beef, zucchini, mushroom.
3. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
4. Combine barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce and mix well, then brush each side with the sauce, covering completely.
5. Wrap each skewer in aluminum foil. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes to precook, then remove from oven and unwrap skewers.
6. Place unwrapped skewers on preheated outdoor grill, and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, around 7-10 minutes per side.
