Advertise With Us
Hire One

Remington College Mobile campus hosting back-to-school giveaway

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College campus in Mobile is hosting a back-to-school giveaway.

All month, Remington College’s Mobile Campus will be providing free haircuts and styling to students ages 17 and younger. Today until 3 p.m., the institution will host a kick-off community party to celebrate their month-long giveaway. This event will be held at 4368 Downtowner Loop South, near Chuck E. Cheese.

At today’s event, free hair services provided will include haircuts, loc retwists, blow outs and more.

They will be giving away backpacks with school supplies as well. Food trucks with plenty of goodies to buy will also be here for people to enjoy while students are being pampered.

If you can’t make it to today’s event where hair services will be provided free of charge, no worries. For the rest of the month, Remington College’s Mobile Campus will be providing those same hair services for 50% off.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

Willie Ervin
Prichard PD makes arrest in alleged rape at Star Motel
The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman
Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigns
Removal process begins at Saturn 1B site in Ardmore
Saturn 1B rocket removal begins on I-65 in Ardmore