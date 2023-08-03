Remington College Mobile campus hosting back-to-school giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Remington College campus in Mobile is hosting a back-to-school giveaway.

All month, Remington College’s Mobile Campus will be providing free haircuts and styling to students ages 17 and younger. Today until 3 p.m., the institution will host a kick-off community party to celebrate their month-long giveaway. This event will be held at 4368 Downtowner Loop South, near Chuck E. Cheese.

At today’s event, free hair services provided will include haircuts, loc retwists, blow outs and more.

They will be giving away backpacks with school supplies as well. Food trucks with plenty of goodies to buy will also be here for people to enjoy while students are being pampered.

If you can’t make it to today’s event where hair services will be provided free of charge, no worries. For the rest of the month, Remington College’s Mobile Campus will be providing those same hair services for 50% off.

