Self Care Checklist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s well documented that a diet full of fruits and vegetables is good for total wellness. From immunity to weight control to certain types of cancer prevention, the benefits of a fruit and veggie-rich diet are innumerable. Recent studies have even shown that eating vegetables improves mental health, lowering depression risk and elevating feelings of relaxation, confidence and energy. Still, the CDC reported last year that only 1 in 10 American adults are eating enough fruits and vegetables.

Whether you’re plant-based (like some 37% of Americans) or simply plant-curious, a healthy diet is vital to self-care. But food intake is only one part of total wellness. Koya Webb established her Holistic Health Coaching Community “Get Loved Up” to help people set up healthy lifestyles and establish simple daily rituals as a part of their individual wellness journeys.

In a unique interview teaming holistic health and wellness with medical expertise, Koya joins Dr. Luigi Gratton, MD, MPH, VP of training at Herbalife, to talk about the disparity between what we know our bodies need and what we’re providing ourselves on a daily basis. Together, they will speak to the connection between self-love, healthy diet and mindful, intentional practices.

