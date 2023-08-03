Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

(MGN)
By Lacey Beasley and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and two children under the age of 10 were found dead along the beach at NAS Pensacola in an apparent drowning.

Officials said they responded Wednesday night to the beach and recovered the body of a woman in her 30s and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The woman had with her a boy and a girl, both under the age of 10, and a full search and rescue was conducted through the night to find them, according to authorities.

ECSO said they recovered the juveniles early Thursday morning along the shoreline and pronounced them both deceased.

Officials confirmed they were family of a U.S. Marine, but were unsure if they were stationed there.

Authorities said they do not expect any foul play.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Latest News

The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer who...
Trump allies who ‘orchestrated’ plan to tamper with voting machines face charges in Michigan
Willie Ervin
Prichard PD makes arrest in alleged rape at Star Motel
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman
Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigns
Cuts for Kids Kick-Off Community Party at Remington College in Mobile
Remington College Mobile campus hosting back-to-school giveaway