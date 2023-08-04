Alleged Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting objects to sentencing recommendation in fed case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged with a mass shooting on New Year’s Eve has objected to sentencing guideline calculations in a federal gun case arising from the shooting.

Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22 of Mobile, faces murder and attempted murder charges in state court in connection with the downtown shooting. He pleaded guilty in federal court in April to possession of an illegally modified gun. He admitted that the .40-caliber Glock had a device that converted it from a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic gun.

The charge carries a 10-year maximum sentence, but defendants typically get far less that that under advisory sentencing guidelines. However, the U.S. Probation Office has determined that Thomas should be held accountable for the death of JaTerious Reives when the judge sentences him on the gun charge.

Thomas has been charged with murder, but defense attorney Buzz Jordan argued in a court filing that his client has not even been indicted, much less convicted. He also argued that Thomas may have a self-defense claim. Jordan told FOX10 News that such “cross-referencing” to other crimes is common under federal sentencing rules.

“I’m arguing they shouldn’t, but they’re gonna try,” he said.

What’s more, Jordan pointed to guideline revisions set to take effect Nov. 1 will allow for a sentencing reduction because Thomas has no prior convictions. He argued Thomas should benefit from that change even though it will not yet have taken effect by the time of sentencing.

For its part, the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated that it has no objection to the guideline calculations. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock will have the final say at sentencing, scheduled for September.

