Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL is suspending New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for three games for his role in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022.

The decision comes two days after Kamara was excused from practice to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to tell his side of the story.

Kamara will rejoin the team in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will miss the first three games against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers. The Saints are 3-7 in games without Kamara.

On Friday, the Saints star spoke out about the incident for the first time, expressing remorse and embarrassment for his “completely wrong” decisions.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’

TMZ released a video allegedly showing Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man in a Las Vegas

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,” he explained. “I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgment on my end. Definitely a bad decision. But I’m a man - everything I’ve ever done in my life I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say I’m wrong. I was completely wrong.”

Kamara and co-defendants Chris Lammons, Darring Young, and Percy Harris were arrested after allegedly punching, kicking, and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. during an altercation outside of an elevator the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge. A civil lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, according to Greene’s attorney.

Lammons was also suspended for three games, the league announced Friday.

In Kamara’s absence, free-agent signing Jamaal Williams ﻿, who led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season, will likely take on the lead role.

The Saints also drafted Kendre Miller in the third round and signed Eno Benjamin late last season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.