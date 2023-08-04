Advertise With Us
Bondi Bowls on Studio 10

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
Janese with Bondi Bowls in Daphne is featuring two of their signature bowls on Studio 10.

INGREDIENTS:

Bondi Bowl:

  • 2 4oz scoops Acai base
  • Granola
  • Strawberries
  • Banana
  • Malibu Bowl:
  • 2 4oz scoops Pitaya base
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Banana

STEPS:

Scoop base and then layer fruits on top.

BUSINESS INFO:

  • Bondi Bowls
  • 1501 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
  • Mon.-Sat.: 9am-8pm/ Sun.: Noon-8:00pm
  • 251-402-9027

