Bondi Bowls on Studio 10
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Janese with Bondi Bowls in Daphne is featuring two of their signature bowls on Studio 10.
INGREDIENTS:
Bondi Bowl:
- 2 4oz scoops Acai base
- Granola
- Strawberries
- Banana
- Malibu Bowl:
- 2 4oz scoops Pitaya base
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Banana
STEPS:
Scoop base and then layer fruits on top.
BUSINESS INFO:
- Bondi Bowls
- 1501 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
- Mon.-Sat.: 9am-8pm/ Sun.: Noon-8:00pm
- 251-402-9027
