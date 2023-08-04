Bondi Bowls on Studio 10

Janese with Bondi Bowls in Daphne is featuring two of their signature bowls on Studio 10.

INGREDIENTS:

Bondi Bowl:

2 4oz scoops Acai base

Granola

Strawberries

Banana

Malibu Bowl:

2 4oz scoops Pitaya base

Strawberries

Blueberries

Banana

STEPS:

Scoop base and then layer fruits on top.

BUSINESS INFO:

Bondi Bowls

1501 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL

Mon.-Sat.: 9am-8pm/ Sun.: Noon-8:00pm

251-402-9027

