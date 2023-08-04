Advertise With Us
Celebrity meteorologist Jim Cantore joins us on Studio10

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He’s the guy you want to hear from before the storm, and the last person you want to see in your town as it approaches. Known for placing himself in the center of some of recent history’s most severe weather events and broadcasting through his experiences, Jim Cantore knows how to prepare for the weather.

Like the rest of us, Cantore has a growing reliance on technology to weather the storm – before, during and after it happens. But weather incidents are increasing almost as fast as our digital connectedness, and they wreak havoc on the power grids we need to stay in touch and informed. Over the last 20 years, weather related events have accounted for more than 80% of power outages.

Jim Cantore joined us to talk about what storm preparedness looks like in today’s digital climate. Yes, water, shelf-stable foods and flashlights are still on the list – but what else should an updated storm readiness checklist include?

Jim talks about:

-Planning ahead for outages: beyond charging your phone

-The importance of information: apps and digital tools that keep you safe

-How to keep the Wi-Fi on when the power goes out

-Storm outlook for your market

Interview Courtesy of XFINITY

