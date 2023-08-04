Court hearing for man accused of fatally shooting Daphne restaurant manager postponed

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A court hearing for the man accused of fatally shooting a Daphne restaurant manager in a targeted attack was postponed Thursday, August 3, 2023. Travis Lofton remains in the Baldwin County Jail on $250,000 bond. The continuance of the case was requested by Lofton’s defense attorney in court.

Continuance granted for Travis Lofton's preliminary hearing by request of his lawyer (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

It was to be Travis Lofton’s first court appearance since his bond hearing June 30, 2023. Preliminary hearings must be requested by defendants and are typically the first opportunity for testimony to be heard or motions to be entered.

Lofton is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Jason Mallette early on the morning of June 29, 2023. Attorneys and family for both sides were in court but Lofton did not make an appearance.

“Not everything runs as planned sometimes. Sometimes continuances happen for a myriad of reasons. People talk about the wheels of justice. Sometimes they move slow, but they are moving,” explained Assistant DA, Patrick Doggett.

Doggett said the investigation into Jason Mallette’s death is ongoing. Investigators said Lofton’s wife worked at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café where Mallette was the manager and that Lofton targeted Mallette because of a perceived grievance between Mallette and his wife.

Daphne Police said Lofton waited outside the restaurant for at least two hours before confronting Mallette when he arrived to open the restaurant and then shooting him once in the chest. Mallette left behind two young sons and a grieving family.

“It’s been a tough time for them,” Dogget said. “They obviously lost a loved one. Mr. Mallette has a lot of family who thought very well of him so he uh, they’re coping with it at this point like any other family would.”

A motion for bond reduction was filed by Travis Lofton’s attorney. Because of the continuance, the judge won’t be able to address that until the new preliminary hearing which is scheduled for August 24, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.