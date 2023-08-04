GOP chairman expects Trump to address indictment at Alabama dinner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former President Donald Trump’s first public appearance since his latest arraignment will take place Friday in Montgomery at the Alabama Republican Party’s summer dinner.

That’s just a coincidence, since the event has been set for months. But Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl told reporters he does not expect the former president to shy away from the topic. And he said Trump will have a sympathetic audience.

“What I hear from a lot of Republicans is that they see this as the Democrat Party using the justice system for a political agenda, that there is a political motivation about this,” he said.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to an indictment that he conspired to try to fraudulently overturn the 2020 presidential election. It is the third indictment he has been hit with in recent months. He also faces charges in New York City that he falsified business records to conceal “hush money” payments to Stormy Daniels and a federal indictment in Florida accusing him of obstruction of justice related to classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Wahl said he expect the former president to talk about a number of issues, including some important to Alabamians, like President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel a plan to relocate the Space Force to Huntsville.

The event puts Trump back in a state that helped launch his political career. One of his early rallies during the 2016 election campaign took place in Mobile in August 2015. The speech at Ladd-Peebles Stadium drew a large crowd and came at a time when many political experts doubted his staying power.

“The people of Alabama have a special relationship with Donald Trump, and Donald Trump has a special relationship with the people in Alabama,” he said.

