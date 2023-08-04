MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to sweat today as a heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms may occur across the region, but forecast models suggest a decreasing chance of precipitation. Regardless, be prepared for heat and the slight possibility of an evening storm. Looking ahead, the chance of afternoon storms becomes a regular occurrence this weekend and next week.

TODAY:

Dangerous heat is expected, with heat indices around 111 degrees possible across the area. Outdoor plans may need to be altered to allow for more opportunities to cool down. The hottest part of the day will be in the afternoon, but it will remain steamy even into the evening hours.

Later this afternoon, some scattered storms may develop and move into our area, possibly in the form of a line or cluster. These storms may produce gusty winds, but the severe threat is low.

WEEKEND:

Moisture returns to the area this weekend, leading to a notable coverage of afternoon showers and storms. This may help with the heat issues expected in the coming days by providing some cooling rain. Have your umbrella ready in the afternoon and evening hours.

BEACHES:

There is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms at our area beaches, but water conditions remain good. There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. Pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

