Heat danger

(WALA) - Expect another superhot day Saturday. A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area. Dangerous heat is expected, with heat indices around 111 degrees possible across the area.

Outdoor plans may need to be altered to allow for more opportunities to cool down. The hottest part of the day will be in the afternoon, but it will remain steamy even into the evening hours.

A few showers and thunderstorms may occur across the region late in the day. Be prepared for heat and the possibility of an evening storm.

Looking ahead, the chance of afternoon storms becomes a regular occurrence this Sunday and into next week.

The tropics remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.