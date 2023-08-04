Advertise With Us
Hire One

Heat danger

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Expect another superhot day Saturday. A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area. Dangerous heat is expected, with heat indices around 111 degrees possible across the area.

Outdoor plans may need to be altered to allow for more opportunities to cool down. The hottest part of the day will be in the afternoon, but it will remain steamy even into the evening hours.

A few showers and thunderstorms may occur across the region late in the day. Be prepared for heat and the possibility of an evening storm.

Looking ahead, the chance of afternoon storms becomes a regular occurrence this Sunday and into next week.

The tropics remain quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Terrill Alexander .... charged with bank fraud.
Five reputed members of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ charged with defrauding Mobile banks

Latest News

Next Weather for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 from FOX10 News
A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area
A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area
A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area
A heat advisory is once again in effect for the entire area
Morning Weather Update for Friday Aug. 4, 2023
Very humid start to a very hot Friday