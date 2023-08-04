How Mobile police arrested man accused of attacking John Edd Thompson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beloved former FOX10 News chief meteorologist John Edd Thompson on Friday watched a video for the first time showing a man attacking him.

The gas station surveillance video led to Friday’s arrest of Nilson Ridley Cain, 33, of Mobile, on a charge of second-degree elderly abuse and neglect.

The attack occurred on Tuesday of last week after Thompson and his wife had celebrated his 81st birthday at lunch. He said they stopped at the Murphy USA gas station on University Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road. A man approached and asked for money. When he did not get it, Thompson said, the man punched him in the face, threw him to the pavement and then made like he was going to run him over.

Thompson told FOX10 News that part of what happened was obscured on the video but that he could see other parts of it clearly.

“When he threw me to the ground and I hit the concrete, that was on video,” Then when he attempted to drive at us, my wife and myself, and run us over – that was on tape. Of course, he didn’t hit us. He slammed on brakes before he hit us.”

The video proved crucial to making the arrest, according to Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department. She said police put out a be-on-the-lookout alert for a license plate that can be seen in the footage.

“Our officers are very vigilant whenever we have BOLOs that go out on vehicles and individuals,” she said. “They are keen in observation and locating those particular vehicles, as well as subjects. And that helped tremendously … in getting him off the streets.”

Frazier said incidents like this one – a broad-daylight assault on a complete stranger in a busy commercial area – is almost unheard of.

Cain’s prior arrest record includes charges of theft, harassment and resisting arrest. Frazier says he did not talk to detectives; his motive is unknown. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Monday. The elder abuse charge is a Class B felony, which means he faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Asked if it was motional watching the video, Thompsons said, “Not overly. My wife didn’t like looking at it.”

He praised the work of police considering, he said, that “all they had from me was just a rough sketch of what he looked like.”

Frazier urged people to report crimes as soon as possible.

“If there’s an incident that happens to you, contact the Police Department immediately so that we can get officers on the scene and start our actual case investigative work. … Late reporting is still OK, but you lose valuable time when it’s delayed.”

Now, there is nothing left for Thompson but to wait for the legal system.

“I’ll just have to lean back and wait and just be glad the Police Department are on their toes,” he said.

