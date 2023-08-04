MCPSS continues to upgrade security measures as school year approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students in Mobile County will strap on their backpacks Monday for the first day of school.

The Mobile County Public School System is beefing up security for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

District 5 Commissioner Johnny Hatcher says improving safety is an ongoing conversation in the MCPSS, and it’s their top priority.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure these schools are safe and secure,” said Hatcher.

“We are steadily increasing the technology at the schools, beefing up security with the locks on the doors, magnetic locks, key badges. We’re installing better camera systems, more cameras in schools,” he added.

Hatcher says installing cameras in classrooms is also on the table.

“I want them in the classrooms. It has nothing to do with the teachers. It has to do with the security of schools and the children,” he explained.

In addition, school bathrooms are gradually being equipped with detectors

“We’re putting ‘halos’ in,” stated Hatcher. “And what that is- it detects vapes, it detects loud noises such as fights, people destroying our property.”

Hatcher is pushing for armed deputies to patrol the schools.

Back in May, he told FOX10 News that armed deputies were already patrolling specific schools in Mobile County. Those schools were selected based on their need. To preserve the schools’ security, those schools won’t be named.

“I can tell you this- a lot of the schools are ones with very long response times,” said Hatcher. “The ones that are closer to law enforcement are not really being patrolled as close as the others.”

He said he hopes armed deputies will free up school resource officers to focus on other pertinent issues.

“We have SROs that do a phenomenal job. I don’t want to compel them to use a gun on maybe a student or anyone to be honest with you- which they’re qualified, now. That gives them the ability to focus on drugs, violent crimes, fights, finding guns and property crimes,” said Hatcher.

Now, those logistics are being ironed out in a contract the MCPSS is constructing with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re working on the contract as we speak. As a matter of fact, I’m leaving here to go meet with Frank Cassady. He’s the chief deputy over the Civil Division at the sheriff’s department and we’re going to discuss the ‘cans’ and ‘cannots’ in the contract on each side and we’re going to hammer this thing out so we can get it going,” concluded Hatcher.

We spoke to Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch back in May, and he said he was in favor of his deputies patrolling the schools and believes it would be a valuable asset to security.

