Missing person advocates hope Carlee Russell case doesn’t detract from other Gulf Coast disappearances

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday marks one week since authorities filed charges against an Alabama woman who admitted she lied about being kidnapped. The potential fallout from the case is causing concerns for some Coast victim advocates and law enforcers.

Could one woman’s false claims hurt real victims in the future?

The world watched on as volunteers and law enforcement combed through Hoover, Ala. searching for 25-year-old Carlee Russell after a panicked 911 call from the interstate. After that call, Russell was nowhere to be found. Drones were deployed and K-9 units were on the hunt along with numerous detectives and investigators searching for the young woman and a child. All searches turned up empty.

The case touched the hearts of many on the Coast, including Crime Stoppers, whose mission is to help solve crimes and disappearances like this one.

“We were very concerned,” said Lori Massey with Crime Stoppers. “It sounded like a legitimate kidnapping.

Then, Russell’s story unraveled and fell apart after she suddenly returned home two days later.

Through her attorney last week, Russell admitted to never being kidnapped. She was chatrged with two misdemeanors days later for filing a false police report.

With real crimes to investigate every day, Pass Christian investigator Austin Langfitt says he hopes a fabricated story never unfolds here on the Coast.

“Initially, the thoughts that went through my head were the amount of time wasted, resources, the amount of money spent,” said Langfitt. “I can tell you if we had a missing person in our agency here, I can tell you every agency in Harrison County would be coming to help us.”

Beyond the financial burden to a department, investigator Ryan Henry says wasting precious resources on nothing pours salt on the wounds of families with missing loved ones.

“Another part of this is that our other victims, our other cases that are ongoing, they have to be put on hold while we put all of our time towards this,” he said.

Advocates for missing people are hoping Russell’s charade doesn’t affect future searches.

“Last week, I had a mother tell me, ‘I cry every day and I pray every day that [my son] is found,’” said Massey. “I would hope that the public stays vigilant and gives information to police or Crime Stoppers.”

Filing a false police report is a crime. The Pass Christian Police Department says charges are determined on a case-by-case basis.

