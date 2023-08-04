Mobile County Schools first in Alabama offering leadership training elective

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in Mobile County will be offering a new leadership course this school year.

“This is my first civilian job in almost 20 years and just being here at Pillans – I’ve learned so much about this community so far and how great it is,” said Mobile native Susana Hedrick.

For the past 19 years, Hedrick has served in the Navy. With one year left in the reserves before retirement, Chief Petty Officer Hedrick is finally pursuing her first civilian job as a teacher, a career she says she’s passionate about.

“I am so excited to work with these kids and give them hopefully some skills that will help them throughout their life,” said Hedrick.

This school year, Hedrick is the lead instructor of Leadership Officer Training Corps Program or LOTC, a new course being offered at seven middle schools in Mobile County.

Mobile County Schools that are offering the program include: Calloway-Smith Middle School, Lott Middle School, Semmes Middle School, Pillans Middle School, Washington Middle School, Hankins Middle School and Williamson High School and Middle Grades Preparatory Academy.

“It’s a leadership program for young people in middle school, and it’s designed to give them opportunities and leadership and to explore career options and so forth,” said Mobile County Schools Director of Army Instruction Robert Barrow.

“A lot of these kids could use these skills that could help them throughout their lives, things like learning how to accept responsibility, how to hold themselves accountable, to be good citizens, to their community,” Hedrick adds.

The program was created in Texas and has since become very popular in other states like Georgia. Now, the course is expanding to Alabama and Mobile County school system will be the first in the state to offer it.

“We want to make a cultural shift in the way students view education. It is a positive environment. It is not – to train people for the military. It is not a disciplinary program. It’s an elective,” Barrow explains. “We’ve purchased robotics for these children to use this upcoming year. We’ve purchased drones. We’ll also have drill and ceremony opportunities for them to compete against one another.”

Middle school students in grades 6-8 at area middle schools that offer the program are able to still sign up for it. The course will count as a credit for physical pducation. School officials say they’re excited that Mobile County will now offer this opportunity.

