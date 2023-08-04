Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Exploring the sheriff’s new initiatives in Mobile County

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives, a conversation with Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Fox 10′s Eric Reynolds explores the sheriff’s new initiatives to improve public safety in the county, along with some of the challenges his department is facing.

Watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday to learn more and hear from Sheriff Burch.

