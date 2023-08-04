Tone up your Vagus Nerve to tone down your stress

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chronic stress is rampant these days, wreaking havoc on our physical and mental wellbeing. Health care professionals have been advocating recently for a deceptively simple, yet effective method for managing the symptoms of this silent killer: toning the vagus nerve.

What is the vagus nerve, you might ask? Also known as the vagal nerve, the vagus nerve originates in the brain and carries signals to the heart, lungs, and stomach, controlling specific body functions such as digestion, heart rate, and the immune system. It also helps the body breathe and swallow, regulate emotions and pain, and control inflammation. A key player in the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, the vagus nerve calms the body’s sympathetic, “fight or flight” response. Damage to the vagus nerve caused by chronic stress has been shown to result in exhaustion, brain fog, anxiety, and depressed moods.

Greg Hammer, MD is a Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, and the author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals (May 15, 2020).

