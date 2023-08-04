Advertise With Us
Hire One

Tone up your Vagus Nerve to tone down your stress

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chronic stress is rampant these days, wreaking havoc on our physical and mental wellbeing. Health care professionals have been advocating recently for a deceptively simple, yet effective method for managing the symptoms of this silent killer: toning the vagus nerve.

What is the vagus nerve, you might ask? Also known as the vagal nerve, the vagus nerve originates in the brain and carries signals to the heart, lungs, and stomach, controlling specific body functions such as digestion, heart rate, and the immune system. It also helps the body breathe and swallow, regulate emotions and pain, and control inflammation. A key player in the body’s parasympathetic nervous system, the vagus nerve calms the body’s sympathetic, “fight or flight” response. Damage to the vagus nerve caused by chronic stress has been shown to result in exhaustion, brain fog, anxiety, and depressed moods.

Greg Hammer, MD is a Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, and the author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals (May 15, 2020).

Website: www.GregHammerMD.com

Facebook: @GregHammerMD; https://www.facebook.com/greghammermd/ Instagram: @greghammermd; https://www.instagram.com/greghammermd/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-hammer-02b20422/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Terrill Alexander .... charged with bank fraud.
Five reputed members of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ charged with defrauding Mobile banks

Latest News

Perspectives: Sheriff Paul Burch
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Exploring the sheriff’s new initiatives in Mobile County
Pepsi SoundStage: Light Travelers
Pepsi SoundStage: Light Travelers
Storm preparedness with Jim Cantore
Celebrity meteorologist Jim Cantore joins us on Studio10
Look younger with Plexaderm
Look younger with Plexaderm