Very humid start to a very hot Friday

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very humid start to the day so you’ll have to be staying hydrated bright and early this morning. The highs this afternoon will be around 100 degrees this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 115.

The rain/storm chances for the afternoon will be hit and miss with around 30% coverage. The coverage of storms could increase this weekend up to the 50% range so if you don’t see a shower today, you’ll have more chances Saturday and Sunday. Having afternoon storms return could help cool our afternoon highs back down to where they should be. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through early next week but will be in the mid to low 90s by the end of next week.

In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now.

