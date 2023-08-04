Advertise With Us
Hire One

Whale sharks spotted in the Gulf of Mexico

Faces: Whale Shark Spotting
By Candace Newman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s become a whale of a tale for Northwest Florida anglers, scuba divers, boat captains, and tourism leaders- whale sharks are being spotted in Gulf waters.

Just a few miles from noise from the improvements being done in downtown Panama City came the glorious presence of a whale shark.

It’s bubbling up excitement for people all across the Panhandle.

That includes Captain Kelly Colwell, sharing the moment with his Co-Captain, wife, and a boat full of people riding with him on the Big Blue Dive Boat.

“As she’s pulling it (the anchor) up, the whale shark was right here beside the boat, just below the surface and at that point she hollered out, she said ‘Hey, there’s a whale shark over here. So, I ended up, I had all my equipment actually sitting right here and so I got the GoPro camera off the off my equipment, along with my mask and ran up towards the bow,” Colwell said.

You might ask why he had the courage to dive right in with a shark.

“We had an opportunity when we were over in Okinawa, Japan in 2011. Melissa and I were actually diving with them and one of them, the tail came up really, really close to Melissa, and I thought the tail was actually going to hit her, but the whale shark actually stopped just prior to her, and then went around her,” explains Colwell.

With that gentleness comes a mutual respect.

“Don’t go up and actually touch the animals. Maintain a safe distance as you’re as you’re swimming alongside it. You’re welcome to document and film as much as you like,” Colwell added.

He says they collect and share the data with government agencies to help them make educated decisions about conservation and water resources.

Whale sharks are also tagged, like Oliver and Ivey, who were in the Gulf recently.

The coastal resource team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism took part in the tagging.

NOAA, the University of Southern Mississippi and local anglers were also involved.

“We work very closely with a group of divers and international based group of divers local underwater which has multiple chapters throughout the world, and we actually have a local chapter here known as Panama City Underwater Explorers.”

Captain Colwell has a theory as to why the whale sharks are exploring the waters near Panama City.

“The waters are very different this season. They’re much warmer on the surface. They’re a little bit cooler at depth right now, it’s been a very unique season.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy
Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday morning shooting on Marengo Drive
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street
Terrill Alexander .... charged with bank fraud.
Five reputed members of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ charged with defrauding Mobile banks

Latest News

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Continuance granted for Travis Lofton's preliminary hearing by request of his lawyer
Court hearing for man accused of fatally shooting Daphne restaurant manager postponed
Woman and 2 children drown at NAS Pensacola beach
Woman and 2 children drown at NAS Pensacola beach
Faces: Whale Shark Spotting
Faces: Whale Shark Spotting
The case touched the hearts of many on the Coast, including Crime Stoppers, whose mission is to...
Missing person advocates hope Carlee Russell case doesn’t detract from other Gulf Coast disappearances