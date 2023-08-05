Another Black man claims he was a victim of the ‘Rankin County 6′

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Another former Rankin County resident comes forward after the guilty pleas of six former Rankin County deputies for attacks on Black men. While watching the news, he said he spotted one of the ex-law officers whom he claims unlawfully entered a Richland home and assaulted him.

“I wake up every day thinking about that,” said Jerreko Johnson. “I’m traumatized from that.”

The 29-year-old is talking about the night of October 1, 2021. Around nine o’clock, he said 20 law officers burst through the door of a Richland home off Highway 49 without a warrant. Johnson said he and his ex-girlfriend were inside when they kicked in the door.

“I finally came out with my hands up in boxers in front of them,” said Johnson. “It was like about 20 of them on the porch, tasers, guns, everything facing my way. As soon as I turned around, they shocked me to the ground with the taser and told me welcome to Rankin County ‘N’ word.”

The then 27-year-old said he was accused of selling drugs, which he denies. He then said he was beaten while deputies searched the house. According to Johnson, the man he said he saw going to federal court beat him.

“They put me in handcuffs, started hitting me in the face, Christian Dedmon,” said Johnson. “One black dude, Stephan Williams, watched everything. He got mad at my ex-girlfriend because she asked if they always treat black people that way. They ended up taking her to jail with me.”

Johnson said he spent 39 days in Rankin County jail on false charges of trafficking, intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell, adding up to five felony charges which were suddenly dropped in late June.

“That right there, it was not a good experience, and what’s the name, Bryan Bailey? He knows he got some racist cops out there. He knows,” added the alleged victim.

Johnson said he feared for his life and left Rankin County to return to his family home in Copiah County. Rankin County has not responded to a request for comment.

