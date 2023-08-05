Federal magistrate judge recommends dismissal of 6 counts in Austal COVID suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal magistrate judge has recommended the dismissal of six counts in a wide-ranging lawsuit against Austal USA over the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Fifty-three people who had worked at the Mobile shipyard sued on the Fourth of July last year, alleging that requiring the vaccine was a violation of their rights. Since then, another plaintiff joined the suit.

The litigation has taken a number of twists and turns in the year since then, with the plaintiffs filing several amended complaints and that Austal making various motions to dismiss the case.

“The procedural history underlying the present motions is complex,” wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge William Cassady, who then spent nine pages summarizing that history.

Cassady recommended that six counts be dismissed – an allegation of religious discrimination based on disparate treatment; an allegation of maintaining a hostile work environment; an allegation of harassment based on religion; a pair of claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act; and a disability discrimination claim made by two of the plaintiffs.

Cassady recommends that U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose allow give other claims to move forward. Those include a pair of counts involving failure to accommodate the workers’ religious beliefs, a negligence claim and a disability discrimination claim based on the Rehabilitation Act. Cassady wrote that the Austal did not seek dismissal of those claims. Cassady wrote that DuBose should deny a request to dismiss a state-law invasion of privacy claim.

Those recommendations still must be approved DuBose. But district judges rarely disagree with the recommendations of magistrate judges.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.