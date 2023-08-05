Fugitive Files arrest: Jessica Beech plus 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another win for the FOX10 News Fugitive Files as Jessica Beech, the suspect featured on Wednesday, was arrested Thursday night by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Task Force. Deputies say they saw her vehicle at the pride gas station on spring hill avenue. She accused of robbing a Family Dollar on Stanton Road back on Sunday.

But that’s not the only arrest made Thursday night Deputies also arrested Kenneth Lasley. Authorities said Lasley is accused of pulling a gun on the clerk who followed Beech to her car in an attempt to stop her as she allegedly took groceries without paying.

Beech is charged with robbery while Lasley is charged with robbery and possession of a prohibited firearm.

