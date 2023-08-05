Advertise With Us
MCPSS announces new interim principal at Vigor High School

By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System has announced assistant principal Temitshia Jackson as Vigor High School’s interim principal for the upcoming school year.

The announcement comes after head principal Gerald Cunningham was placed on administrative leave in March.

School system officials said it was a personnel matter and they weren’t allowed to comment, which remains the same months later.

FOX10 will continue to try to learn more about Cunningham’s situation and pass along the information once it becomes available.

