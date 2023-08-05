Mobile County high school football media days come to a close

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week we’ve heard from high school football coaches and some of the top talent in our area. They’ve covered a range of topics from the high school “transfer portal” to commitment flips.

We’ve gotten to know some first-year head coaches and taken in the wisdom from our very own local legends. The 2023 season will be here before we know it and everyone is counting down the days.

Jason Rowell returned home to lead the Citronelle Wildcats after stints at Chickasaw and Luvene High. The Wildcats have had three straight losing seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, but Rowell and his team are only looking ahead.

Hall of Fame coaching legend Jack French is back to lead the Faith Academy Rams. French is known for pulling programs from the rubble and turning them into winners. That’s exactly what he’s done with Faith, a team that had only won 38 games in 10 years made it to the semifinals in 2023 and French says he still has more to give.

“Last year I just didn’t feel like it was time to go when it was over. I just felt like there was more.”

The Baker Hornets will be back in action on Aug. 25 to take on Theodore in a non-region match-up. Senior quarterback and Mississippi State commit Josh Flowers and linebacker Dillon Hudson were at the table with head coach Steve Normand to talk about the upcoming season.

First year McGill-Toolen head coach David Faulker was at the mic. Faulkner came in to lead the Yellow Jackets after being a part of the off the field staff at West Virginia.

St. Luke’s head coach Ron Lee coming into year nine with a young Wildcat team, but they aren’t discouraged.

“Athletic wise, they’re good athletes so as they mature and grow throughout the season. We feel like that’ll definitely give us an edge. No one asks your age on Friday nights”

Then we had St. Paul’s led by head coach Ham Barnett. The Saints will open their season with UMS-Wright in the battle of Old Shell Road. St. Paul’s is 21-23 in 44 games with their oldest rival. Senior defensive back and running back Cade Horton says this rivalry is everything.

“Everybody on Old Shell comes to that game. I have family in Enterprise that comes down to watch that game, like I said, that’s how much that rivalry means to my family, the St. Paul’s family, everybody around the whole thing.”

Another long-standing rivalry is between Vigor and Blount. The battle of Pritchard will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, despite the fact that it was played at Blount last season and Vigor’s addition of a multimillion-dollar stadium.

The reason; capacity concerns. Wolves head coach Markus Cook is a Vigor alum. He bleeds green and white, but while some may be disappointed in the location of the game, Cook is keeping his guys focused on the task at hand.

“If I show disappointment about it, that is going to transition to my kids. So, we have to go play a football game. If the game was in Mississippi, we have to go play the game in Mississippi. We got to go play the football game.”

Next up, we had Alma Bryant head coach Bart Sessions who’s coming into year three with the Hurricanes. We also heard from two more teams with brand new stadiums, the LeFlore Rattlers led by head coach Renardo Jackson who says they’ll be defending the “snake pit” this fall, and B.C. Rain led by head coach L.T. Yelding.

The day rounded out with the Williamson Lions and head coach Antonio Coleman, and first year head coach Justin Hannah and his Murphy Panthers.”

