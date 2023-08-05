DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was allegedly caught on camera breaking into a car.

Twenty-year old Craig Pierce of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., is charged with burglarizing a vehicle on Drifting Sands Trail in Destin around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Okaloosa County deputies arrest car burglary suspect. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the OCSO, a homeowner reported she was watching a man on her home surveillance camera system breaking into her car. Deputies saturated the area and set up a perimeter. Photos of the suspect taken from the video were shared and two deputies immediately recognized the suspect as Pierce, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly afterward, a K-9 deputy spotted Pierce in his car near Indian Trail and Commons Drive and took him into custody, according to the OCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

