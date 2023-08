MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama Jaguars hit the practice field for the first time this season on Friday.

Head Coach Kane Wommack returns a bunch of experience off last year’s 10-win team.

The Jags just practiced in jersey and shorts Friday.

South Alabama opens up with Tulane on Sept. 2 in New Orleans.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.