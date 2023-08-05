Steamy conditions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Steamy conditions will persist over the next few days along the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory has been issued for both Saturday and Sunday, as heat indices are expected to climb to near 112 degrees. However, there is some relief in sight with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. We are expecting pop-up storms each day this weekend, mostly between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Looking ahead, the hot and somewhat unsettled pattern will likely continue through next week.

SATURDAY:

Intense heat is expected across the area today. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the potential of heat indices in the 110 to 112 degree range. It is possible that some areas may approach 113 degrees for the heat index. With this, it is going to be vital to take regular breaks if you are outside working for any period of time. Be sure to stay hydrated and check on friends and family who may not have access to air conditioning.

There is a little relief in store this afternoon as scattered showers and storms are expected to develop around 3 p.m. and linger through the early evening. Rain coverage will be spotty, and not everyone will get wet, but the chance is there for a few heavy downpours. Some of these storms could cause some gusty winds; therefore, we have a level 1/5 risk for severe storms put out by the Storm Prediction Center. Be sure to pay attention to any warnings that are issued, as some of these storms with gusty winds can cause light damage.

SUNDAY:

More of the same is expected on Sunday. A heat advisory has been issued for the same potential of high heat index values. There is once again the chance for some afternoon storms.

BEACHES:

There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days. But as always, pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category. In the afternoon at the beaches, we still have a chance of some showers or storms. Use the FOX10 weather app to get live radar and lightning alerts while you are on the beach.

NEXT WEEK:

The overall pattern does not change much in the week ahead. It will continue to be very hot, especially in the first half of the week, and the chance for afternoon showers and storms will continue.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.