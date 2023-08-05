Swim school builds new facility nearly 3 years after destroyed by Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a recovery story three years in the making. Haley’s Little Fish swimming school -- now has new home in Daphne.

“It’s here and I’m so excited because I never knew I could do this... And now that we are here -- I’m so proud of it,” said Haley Craig, owner Haley’s Little Fish.

When we met Haley Craig three years ago -- Hurricane Sally had destroyed the space she rented from the Eastern Shore Aquatic Center.

A year later she found a way to continue to teach -- putting an above ground pool in a rented storage facility.

Nearly three years later -- she not only purchased land on American Way in Daphne -- but built a brand new facility.

“Our swimming pool is 40 by 30, which is much bigger than our old above ground pool... and it’s salt water, which we love,” explained Craig.

And business is thriving. She’s gone from 2 instructors to now having 8. Her passion for swimming knows no bounds.

“Because I know what we do matters -- I know the statistics of drowning. I know our community needs us here. And I’m glad I didn’t give up because I think what would these kids do without our help -- that’s scary to me. And to think to not be able to provide that for them -- wasn’t an option for me,” said Craig.

As if she could ever forget -- there’s a constant reminder of where she came from.

“I have never replaced it and I never will because and it’s dirty and it looks rough and it’s seen better days, but that is the same sign that was underneath all of the building and pieces and trash and garbage -- when the hurricane took down our old building,” said Craig.

Despite Sally and all the struggles that followed -- she’s finally home -- and made it there by taking her own advice.

“I can do hard things -- moms and dads bringing their kids in her can do hard things. I tell them that truly every single day -- this is hard and we can do hard things -- and that’s okay. And I’m living proof of that as well,” said Craig.

Meanwhile, she also has plans to eventually expand and plans to add water aerobics to the curriculum.

